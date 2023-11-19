Amp Up The Comfort Level Of Grilled Cheese With A Garlicky Bread Swap
Grilled cheese, a quintessential comfort food, has long held a cherished place in our hearts and kitchens. But what if we told you that you could take this classic to a whole new level of indulgence? With one simple swap, you can make this childhood classic richer and more flavorful. Instead of using regular bread, try switching to garlic bread. This aromatic bread can transform your grilled cheese into a mouthwatering masterpiece that's sure to satisfy your cravings and redefine comfort food.
Regular bread has its charms, but garlic bread brings a burst of flavor that elevates the humble grilled cheese into a gourmet delight. With each bite, you'll savor the aromatic essence of roasted garlic and the savory notes of butter and herbs, all harmonizing perfectly with the creamy, gooey interior. Not only will you get that delicious crust of a good loaf of bread, but you can also broil a layer of cheese on top of the garlic bread for textural contrast from the melted cheese center.
Make your own or opt for store-bought garlic bread
If you're feeling ambitious, you can make your own garlic bread. Start with French or Italian bread, slice it open, and generously spread a mixture of butter, minced garlic, chopped parsley, and a pinch of salt. Then simply bake the bread until it is golden and aromatic.
Many grocery store bakeries offer pre-made garlic bread loaves, complete with butter, garlic, and herbs. These are excellent choices if you want an easy yet customizable approach to assembling your garlic bread grilled cheese. For the most convenient option, look no further than the frozen aisle of your grocery store. Pre-packaged frozen garlic bread offers the perfect blend of convenience and flavor. Simply pop it in the oven to enjoy slices of garlicky goodness.
As for seasoning your garlic bread, you'll want to include more than garlic and parsley alone. For a quick fix, use Italian seasoning or try mixing up your own blend. Simply use rosemary, oregano, thyme, and basil. You can even add a touch of fennel seed, black pepper, onion powder, or even garlic powder if you need an extra kick of garlic. As for cheeses that work particularly well for this mash-up recipe, opt for classics like parmesan, grana padano, or mozzarella. Or, for more of an American-Italian spin, try adding Colby-jack cheese.