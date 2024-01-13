The Difference Between American And German Pumpernickel Bread

When it comes to rye bread, few varieties have the bold intrigue of pumpernickel. Its, ahem, hearty nature, especially post-eating, even inspired its humorous name — devil's flatulence — when translated from German. However, the taste and texture are far from a joke. Pumpernickel is a seriously delicious thick rich bread, perfect served with a variety of savory toppings, fillings, and side bites.

Yet just how dense, and rye-forward a loaf is depends on the regional style. In the U.S., pumpernickel is crafted into a more familiar rounded loaf. It contains an airier texture, has a crust, and offers additional flavors for an aromatic result. This deviates from the original German concoction, which uses only dark rye flour for a very dense bread. Both are delicious but are quite different. And unpacking their differences showcases how the tasty bread comes together. So, let's dive into the details of these two pumpernickel loaves.