The Differences Between Ciabatta And Sourdough Bread

Sourdough is one of the oldest forms of bread with a history that stretches past ancient Egypt and possibly into the very first human civilizations. More a method of baking than a distinct genre of bread, sourdough is made from fermenting flour and water with the natural yeast in the air to create a live starter culture. Then a portion of this starter is taken and mixed into a new dough to act as the natural leavening agent. Meanwhile, the starter is then kept "alive" via regular feedings of more flour and water for easy and quick access to yeast for future loaves of bread.

Despite most likely originating in the cradle of civilization — what's now known as the Middle East — sourdough as a baking technique was unimaginably widespread, even in ancient times. One of the first pieces of sourdough ever discovered was unearthed in Switzerland and dated for around 3700 BCE. Because sourdough fermentation only needs flour, water, and a warm environment to sit in, it's likely that the technique arose independently in cultures across the continents via accidents or experimentations.

While it's been replaced by commercial yeast as the most common leavening agent as of the 19th century, sourdough starters have made a 21st-century comeback as many people took to baking as a pandemic hobby. Sourdough's extremely minimalistic ingredient list and complex flavor profile make it both accessible and attractive to novice bakers anywhere.