The Percentages You Need To Understand For Better Baking

If there's one thing you never want to mess up while baking, it's measuring. Cooking may allow you some wiggle room to tweak and experiment on the fly, but baking does not. If you want a foolproof method to perfectly portion out the ingredients going into a dough without any missteps, it's time to learn how to use the baker's percentage.

While it might sound a little intimidating to those who aren't mathematically inclined, the baker's percentage is, thankfully, not some sort of golden ratio or complex formula that you need to memorize. It's just a mathematically versatile way of thinking about ingredients that'll improve and expedite your baking efforts in the long run. And, while it might sound complicated on paper, it's actually quite a simple and intuitive framework once you grasp the basics.

All you're doing is using the total amount of flour in your dough as your reference point for 100% as it relates to all of your other ingredients. If you're using 100 grams of flour, 20% is 20 grams. If you're using 150 grams of flour, 20% is 30 grams. So, instead of thinking about other ingredients in terms of teaspoons or cups, you're thinking about them in percentages relative to how much flour you're using. This is the basis for how hydration is measured in bread dough: If you're planning on making a 75% hydration loaf, that means you're adding enough water to equal 75% of the amount of flour you're using.