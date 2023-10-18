The Classic Deli Bread To Try For A Boldly Flavored Grilled Cheese

A classic grilled cheese sandwich is anything but bland. The savory, sometimes tangy melted cheese oozing out of the sides of perfectly griddled bread is the epitome of comfort. Still, for those of us who seek even bolder flavors, your choice of bread is very important to the overall success of the sandwich — and there's no better option to add a flavorful twist than two hearty slices of deli rye bread.

Also known as Jewish rye, this particular style of bread came to the United States via the Jewish Eastern European immigrants who operated delicatessens in New York City. The flavor of deli rye is strong, thanks mostly to the addition of a seasoning mixture known as bread spice. This concoction of caraway, anise, fennel, and coriander seeds lends a very aromatic, almost licorice-like flavor to the bread. Deli rye is also made with a combination of a rye-based preferment, rye flour, wheat flour for structure, and some commercial yeast for added lift.

What you have then is a bread that tastes every bit as bold as it smells. When it's slathered in butter or mayonnaise and tossed on the griddle for a good sear, the flavors become even more amplified, thanks to the umami savoriness of the coatings. But given the new flavors introduced by the bread, you may also need to update the other important ingredient in your grilled cheese sandwich — the cheese!