We Ranked 26 Classic American Sandwiches From Worst To Best

There might not be a class of foods that is as uniquely American as the sandwich. Although the name is derived from a British aristocrat, the Americans are really responsible for taking in the sandwich and making it uniquely their own. Now, sandwiches include everything from the piled-high pastrami sandwiches you'd grab from your local Jewish deli to the breakfast sandwich from your local greasy spoon doused with copious amounts of hot sauce. The Americans are also responsible for turning recipes that aren't inherently sandwiches in nature, like chicken salad and meatballs, into portable meals that can be eaten for lunch, dinner, and more — just by sticking them between two pieces of bread.

But, although the distinction of "sandwich" is wide, there are some sandwiches that are undeserving of the title. In turn, there are also sandwiches that we could eat every day for the rest of our lives and be perfectly okay with it. We ranked some of the most popular American sandwiches from worst to best based on important factors, including whether you could make substitutes in the recipe, the regional specificity, and the overall functionality of the iconic food.