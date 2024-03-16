14 Best Cheeses For Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich

There's nothing better on a cold winter day than a grilled cheese sandwich and a cup of warm tomato soup. While you may have fond memories of a slice of Kraft cheese sandwiched between the cheapest white sandwich bread you could find, there is so much more that's possible with this sandwich. One of the easiest ways to switch up your sandwich routine is to try a different cheese.

While there's nothing wrong with the standard Kraft single, there's a whole world of cheeses that are worth experimenting with. Varying aging periods, brine compositions, and flavorful add-ins all alter the consistency and flavor of the cheese and make every bite exciting when you sandwich it between two slices of bread. We've narrowed down some of the best cheeses that you should consider adding to your sandwich based on their flavor if they play well with other cheeses (and fillings), and if they produce the Instagram-worthy cheese pull that will satisfy your eyes as much as your belly.