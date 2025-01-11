Kale And Balsamic Berry Salad Recipe
Kale is a superstar when it comes to greens, and when it makes its way into a salad you just know great things are happening. It holds its ground, staying strong and sturdy unlike other greens, and it provides all those nutrients you'd expect from such a vegetable. In this salad we've paired kale with ripe and juicy raspberries, strawberries and blueberries, crunchy almonds, tangy feta cheese, and a flavorful balsamic dressing. This salad is as beautiful as it is delicious and deserves a spot on your table for a simple family dinner or when you're hosting a gathering.
Aside from the kale and other goodies in this salad, wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn can't help but highlight the raspberry-infused balsamic dressing. "For the dressing I'm using fresh raspberries pureed with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and mustard," she explains. "It is the perfect way to dress this salad offering a sweet and bitter combination that is a far cry from a bottled dressing."
Gather the ingredients for kale and balsamic berry salad
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some kale. There are many varieties of kale and for this recipe we are using dinosaur kale which is also known as lacinato. You'll also need a lemon, raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries.
Stop by the dairy aisle and grab some feta cheese. Vegan feta will work fine if you want to keep the salad plant-based. Then hit up the snack area and buy slivered almonds and dried cranberries. Last on the list are some pantry staples — olive oil, balsamic vinegar, grainy mustard, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Strip the kale
Strip the kale from the stems.
Step 2: Cut the kale
Cut the kale into small slivers and put in a bowl.
Step 3: Add lemon and salt to the kale
Squeeze the lemon over the kale and season with ¼ teaspoon of salt.
Step 4: Massage the kale
Use your hands to massage the kale for 2 minutes.
Step 5: Add dressing ingredients to blender
To make the dressing, add ½ cup of raspberries to a blender along with the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, mustard, remaining salt, and pepper.
Step 6: Blend the dressing
Blend until smooth.
Step 7: Add salad ingredients to bowl
Add the strawberries, blueberries, remaining raspberries, slivered almonds, dried cranberries, and feta cheese to the bowl with the kale.
Step 8: Toss with dressing and serve
Toss with the dressing and serve the salad.
Kale and Balsamic Berry Salad Recipe
This kale-based salad is bursting with berry goodness and tangy flavors - the perfect addition to your weeknight dinner table.
Ingredients
- 1 bunch dinosaur or lacinato kale
- ½ lemon
- ¾ teaspoon salt, divided
- 1 cup raspberries, divided
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon grainy mustard
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ¾ cup sliced strawberries
- ¾ cup fresh blueberries
- ½ cup slivered almonds
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ½ cup feta cheese
Directions
- Strip the kale from the stems.
- Cut the kale into small slivers and put in a bowl.
- Squeeze the lemon over the kale and season with ¼ teaspoon of salt.
- Use your hands to massage the kale for 2 minutes.
- To make the dressing, add ½ cup of raspberries to a blender along with the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, mustard, remaining salt, and pepper.
- Blend until smooth.
- Add the strawberries, blueberries, remaining raspberries, slivered almonds, dried cranberries, and feta cheese to the bowl with the kale.
- Toss with the dressing and serve the salad.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|350
|Total Fat
|22.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|16.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.5 g
|Total Sugars
|22.7 g
|Sodium
|516.7 mg
|Protein
|8.0 g
What ingredients can I add to make this kale salad heartier?
This kale salad is easy to modify and lends itself well to adding a variety of ingredients. For protein options you can add sliced or chopped grilled chicken, marinated tofu, hard boiled eggs, or garbanzo beans. Cooked lentils are a nice option and either brown or green lentils will make a welcome addition. Grains work well in the salad and add some heartiness. Try cooked quinoa, couscous, farro, or long grain rice. Just make sure to cool your grain of choice completely before adding to the salad.
Adding in starchy type vegetables will also bulk up the salad. For sweet potatoes or beets, peel and cube them, add them to a sheet pan and bake for about 30 minutes before adding them in. Chopped avocado adds creaminess to the salad and complements the sweet flavors.
In addition to the slivered almonds, try adding in more nuts. Plain or candied walnuts make a nice addition and add extra crunch to the salad.
Can I make the kale salad or raspberry vinaigrette ahead of time?
Since kale is a green that holds up better than most, you can prepare the salad several hours before you want to serve it. It's best to add the dressing right before tossing and serving. If you want to get ahead of the game a few days prior to serving, there are a few steps you can take. First off, get the kale washed and stripped from the stems. Wrap it in a clean dish towel and store it in a crisper drawer in your fridge.
You can also make the dressing several days ahead of time. Once prepared, store it in an airtight container in the fridge until ready to use. Finally, the fruit can be washed and put in an airtight container. You can pre-portion it out so it's ready to go, but wait to slice the strawberries until you assemble the salad so the don't dry out or start to wrinkle.