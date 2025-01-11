Kale and Balsamic Berry Salad Recipe

Kale is a superstar when it comes to greens, and when it makes its way into a salad you just know great things are happening. It holds its ground, staying strong and sturdy unlike other greens, and it provides all those nutrients you'd expect from such a vegetable. In this salad we've paired kale with ripe and juicy raspberries, strawberries and blueberries, crunchy almonds, tangy feta cheese, and a flavorful balsamic dressing. This salad is as beautiful as it is delicious and deserves a spot on your table for a simple family dinner or when you're hosting a gathering.

Advertisement

Aside from the kale and other goodies in this salad, wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn can't help but highlight the raspberry-infused balsamic dressing. "For the dressing I'm using fresh raspberries pureed with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and mustard," she explains. "It is the perfect way to dress this salad offering a sweet and bitter combination that is a far cry from a bottled dressing."