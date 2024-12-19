Coconut Oil Vs Olive Oil: The Nutritional Difference, Explained

There are few topics in food as maddening as parsing the health and nutritional differences between cooking fats like olive oil and coconut oil. You'll look up recommendations and try to make a decision, then trends change, science makes new discoveries, and suddenly that "healthy" fat you were eating is actually considered the worst thing you can possibly choose. In fact, for many years in the 20th century, fat itself was a bad word and consumers were trying to cut it out completely, only for those concerns to come under fire for being overly simplistic and possibly contributing to growing obesity.

Advertisement

At one point, vegetable oil or vegetable oil substitutes and seed oils were considered healthy, now everyone is telling you to avoid them. So, any questions over the nutrition of cooking fats comes back to the starting point: It's complicated. The reality is that almost any cooking fat, coconut oil and olive oil included, have their upsides and their downsides. On the surface, coconut and olive oil aren't that different. They have similar levels of fat and almost identical calorie counts.

But get under the surface and there are some meaningful divergences in the smaller details. Both can still be part of a nutritious diet, potentially raise levels of good cholesterol, and have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. There is no reason to run away from either completely — coconut oil and olive oil can both have a place in your pantry, but each has some small nutritional advantages over the other.

Advertisement