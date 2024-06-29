14 Uses For Coconut Oil In The Kitchen

Oil is a great way to create a crispy texture, add density, and bring a balanced mouthfeel to just about any dish. It can be flavorful, buttery, and aromatic, depending on the kind you use. Extra virgin olive oil and canola oil have dominated the cooking scene, but plenty of other options are worth considering. If you have yet to explore the wonders of coconut oil, this is your sign to buy a jar for your pantry.

Coconut oil has been overlooked for far too long. Its versatility is incredible, as it can enhance both sweet and savory meals. Being made of mostly saturated fat gives it a richness closer to butter than oil, and because of this, it is often used in the vegan culinary world in place of butter. However, there are endless uses for coconut oil in everyday cooking.

When selecting your jar, keep in mind that refined and unrefined coconut oil have different flavors and smoking points. Refined coconut oil is versatile, as it has a more neutral flavor, while the unrefined version is fruitier and more aromatic. Its taste can send you straight to the tropics, and it has a lower smoke point of about 350 degrees Fahrenheit.