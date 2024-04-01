The Nut Butter Alternative That'll Take Your Smoothies To Another Level

When it comes to smoothie-making, nut butters like peanut butter and almond butter are a reliable staple that many home cooks love to keep on hand in their kitchen. They quickly and easily enhance any smoothie by bringing a triple-whammy of flavor, texture, and nutrition. Unfortunately, there may be times when using nut butter isn't an option, whether due to an allergy, a special diet, or simply because you have run out of the stuff. In these cases (or just for a fun change), we recommend reaching for an unexpected substitute: coconut butter.

Coconut butter is made from the blended meat of a coconut. It is not to be confused with coconut oil, which is a fat derived from coconut fruits — or coconut cream, which is a thicker form of coconut milk. Coconut butter has a similar consistency to nut butters or other types of sandwich spreads. It is creamy and thick, and has the sweet, mild, and slightly nutty flavor of coconut. While you can slather it on bread, we much prefer using it in smoothies because of the luscious consistency it adds, much like how a nut butter would thicken a smoothie. It also works as a great alternative because just as nuts are filled with satisfying fats, so is coconut, meaning your smoothie will keep you feeling fuller for longer.