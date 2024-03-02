The Difference Between Cream Of Coconut And Coconut Cream

Cream of coconut is sweet and syrupy, with a consistency reminiscent of condensed milk. The widely distributed rendition is a relatively new invention, dating back to 1948. It was created by Puerto Rican agricultural professor Don Ramón López-Irizarry, who studied ways to create storage-friendly creamy coconut products. He extracted the interior flesh and blended it with water — the same process as coconut milk and cream. His crucial step was adding cane sugar and stabilizers, which allowed him to later establish the Coco López brand.

Nowadays, manufactured cream of coconut is distributed in squeeze bottles in addition to cans. Note that these two products contain varying ingredients and textures. The bottled version has a more liquid syrup-like consistency for ease of pouring but is accompanied by a slightly more artificial flavor. Meanwhile, the canned version of cream of coconut has a richer taste and a much thicker texture.

Although cream of coconut is readily found in stores, it can also be crafted at home. The product starts with a mixture of coconut milk, sugar, and salt, which is mixed over low heat. The resultant emulsified mixture is smooth, dense, and flavorful, lending it myriad uses in cocktails, baking, and other sweet treats.