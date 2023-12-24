Add Coconut To Give Your Next Pisco Sour A Tropical Twist

If you're tired of your tried-and-true pisco sour, which combines pisco with simple syrup, citrus, egg whites, and bitters, why not get experimental? The citrus addition already evokes something tropical, so embrace the theme with complementary flavors. For an ultra-summery cocktail, add yet another island-worthy ingredient: coconut.

The flavors of coconut and pisco work particularly well together, as pisco, the national spirit of Peru, comes with floral notes. It therefore balances well with sweet, versatile, and nutty coconut, as evidenced by the slew of recipes, both online and in bars across the country. For example, Chris Hoekman, lead bartender at Margaux at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids, makes a pisco-based cocktail called "The Emperor's New Groove." He tops the glass with a fluffy coconut foam. That way, you get to drink the cocktail through the coconut, he told Tasting Table.

The addition of coconut not only offers a new flavor but also a new texture, imparting oomph to your cocktail. However, a creamy foam is not the only way to incorporate coconut into your next pisco drink. Although coconut cream has long yielded success in rum-based Caribbean cocktails, it's just one of many potential pairings.