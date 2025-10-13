Is Wegmans Actually Cheaper Than Other Grocery Stores?

The most affordable grocery stores depend on your region and what you buy. When it comes to store-brand products, Wegmans might take the cake, but not when it comes to name-brand products or prepared food items. "I have always found Wegmans (south Jersey and Philly area) to be fairly reasonable as long as you avoid the prepared/convenience foods," says a Reddit user.

If we consider prepared and bakery products such as rotisserie chicken and birthday cake, the results are mixed. Giant is the most affordable, with both the birthday cake, at $1.50 a serving, and rotisserie chicken at $7.99, cheaper than both Wegmans and Whole Foods. Surprisingly, Whole Foods comes in second best for rotisserie chicken at $8.99, and Wegmans comes in last at $9.99. For birthday cake, Wegmans comes in second at $2 a serving, whereas Whole Foods clocks in at around $3.37 a serving. Going by price alone here, there is no determinate winner between Wegmans and Whole Foods.

Ultimately, it depends on what you're willing to purchase from store brands. And, if you're looking to save money at the grocery store, the best way to do your shopping is to review the local flyers, shop seasonally, and consider shopping at more than one store to get the value for your money.