The Ultimate Guide To Buying Olive Oil

Have you ever perused bottles of olive oil at your favorite grocery store and wondered what terms like "extra virgin," "cold pressed," or "early harvest" mean? If you aren't familiar with the methods used to harvest and extract olive oil, these terms can be far from intuitive. As a result, you might feel so overwhelmed by the numerous varieties in front of you that you just pick a bottle at random. Or worse, you base your choice on how aesthetically appealing the packaging is.

Stop. Breathe. And quit scrolling long enough to learn how and why each bottle of olive oil offers a flavor profile that is completely distinct from the next one. We asked two experts our most pressing questions about olive oil (pun intended) and how to pick the right bottles. Emily Lycopolus is an olive oil sommelier who shares her expertise on her website, Olive Oil Critic, and holds a coveted spot on the International Registry of Olive Oil Tasters. Meanwhile, Sam Miller is the head of marketing at Sunshine Olive Oil, a family-run business that produces award-winning olive oils using organic and sustainable methods.

Together, their insights prove why we should slow down and notice the multifaceted flavors of olive oil. They give tips not only for purchasing olive oil, but also for sampling and cooking with it. You'll come away with a newfound appreciation for the precision of the olive oil industry, plus an urge to taste and experience the differences for yourself.