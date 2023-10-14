The Biggest Olive Oil Myth To Stop Believing

There's a lot of fear-mongering going on in the food world — and the misinformation goes both ways. For example, after the World Health Organization raised debate about a popular artificial sweetener, aspartame, back in July, The Washington Post found that lobby groups, specifically American beverage, which represents both Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, paid dietitians to use their social media to essentially de-legitimize the organization's findings. Something similar has been going on with olive oil — only, rather than paid dietitians, the common misconception that you should not cook with it for fear of its low smoke point is generally spread by shady, conspiracy-pushing, wellness influencers. Or is there a difference between the two? Some might say not.

But their claims must stem from somewhere, right? Katerina Mountanos, certified olive oil sommelier and founder of Mediterranean-rooted olive oil and lifestyle brand Kosterina, told Tasting Table, "The reason people believed this myth is because the quality of extra virgin olive oil in the U.S. has historically been very poor." Inherently, low-quality olive oil equivocates to a low smoke point. By association, extra virgin olive oil — a dietary staple in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisines for thousands of years — came to be considered damaging at high heat, while the heavily processed, modern alternatives like canola oil were deemed as safe. Not only has the stance since been debunked, but, as it turns out, smoke-point isn't even a useful tool in measuring what oils you should cook with in the first place.