Why You Should Avoid Amazon When Buying Olive Oil

There is no denying that Amazon is a convenient way to get just about anything you can think of delivered right to your doorstep. But perhaps there is a reason that things are said to move a bit slower in the Old Country, where the really good olive oil comes from — because what Amazon is bottling just isn't it. In our ranking of grocery store brand olive oils, Amazon's Grocery Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil came dead last, with some deeply off-putting tasting notes.

According to our taste tester who took on this olive oil ranking for Tasting Table, the second you open the bottle, the shortcomings of this Amazon olive oil begin to show. For starters, it is a pale-yellow color, which some believe to be indicative of a lower quality oil or a later pressing. Beyond the uninspiring hue, the oil also has little aroma, another black mark. But it isn't until the taste test that things really go downhill.

The light bitterness that one expects of a decent olive oil — preferably with floral or peppery notes in the background — just isn't there. All that you'll find in its place is an acrid blandness that seems to linger on the tongue longer than it should. Our taste tester wrote that the mouthfeel was every bit as bad as the flavor, reminiscent of a much lower quality olive than what the packaging claimed it to be. Instead, it may be better to use this olive oil to polish furniture than to mix it into a vinaigrette.