9 Trader Joe's Olive Oils, Ranked Worst To Best

Olive oil is an iconic ingredient. It's essential to many cuisines and lends its fruity, vibrant flavor to many dishes, from pasta to chocolate cake. It can be infused with herbs or other flavors to transform it into something more elegant and complex, or drizzled over vanilla ice cream for the perfect dessert upgrade. The oil serves as the starting point for cooking everything, from omelets to fancy dinners. It has been treasured throughout history, from ancient Greece to today.

Since olive oil is clearly important to both culture and my kitchen, I went on a quest to find the best one available at my favorite grocery store: Trader Joe's. I've reviewed many of the store's products, including its snacks, so I was excited to do so again. This time, I purchased every olive oil I found to taste and rank from worst to best, based on factors like taste and texture, to determine which one was best. Use this list to help you out on your next Trader Joe's run!