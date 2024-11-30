1-Bowl Dark Chocolate Olive Oil Cake Recipe
At first glance, chocolate and olive oil may not seem like two ingredients that go together. One is used in sweet desserts, and the other is usually considered a savory condiment or cooking ingredient. However, olive oil's naturally peppery, floral aroma and flavor can complement the deep, rich, sweet flavors of chocolate in interesting and complex ways. One of the easiest ways to enjoy this combo is in an olive oil chocolate cake. Recipe developer Taylor Murray loves pulling out this recipe for her one-bowl chocolate cake whenever she needs to whip up a quick dessert.
"Whether I'm making cupcakes or need an elegant but easy dessert for guests, this cake recipe never fails. It's foolproof and comes together in a snap," says Murray. Add to that a mile-high pile of rich, fudgy, mocha chocolate frosting and you have a decadent cake that everyone will love. Pair it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped creme fraiche for a simple yet sophisticated dessert.
Gather the ingredients for 1-bowl chocolate olive oil cake
The basic ingredients for the chocolate olive oil cake aren't that different from any other chocolate cake. The dry ingredients include flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cocoa powder. This recipe uses Dutch-process cocoa powder that has been treated to lower the acidity and has a smoother, richer flavor than alternative options. "I prefer to use the best quality cocoa powder I can find for recipes like this that rely so heavily on the flavor of the chocolate, like Valrhona or Guittard," says Murray. The cake also gets moisture from tangy sour cream, eggs, and a hint of vanilla, plus the namesake olive oil. If you can, opt for a high-quality olive oil meant for eating raw instead of cooking in a pan.
For the frosting, we use a combination of unsalted butter, powdered sugar, heavy cream, more cocoa powder, and some 70% cacao dark chocolate. A bit of instant espresso powder gives the frosting a rich, mocha flavoring that enhances the flavor of the chocolate. It does also keep the frosting from being completely smooth, so you can omit it if this texture doesn't appeal to you.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare a cake pan
Prepare a 9-inch round cake pan by spraying it with nonstick spray and lining it with parchment paper.
Step 3: Whisk the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
Step 4: Add the wet ingredients
Whisk in the eggs, sour cream, vanilla, and oil.
Step 5: Add hot water
Whisk in hot tap water, ¼ cup at a time, until the batter is thick and ribbons, about ½ cup total.
Step 6: Add the batter to the pan
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan.
Step 7: Bake the cake
Bake until the top springs back when lightly pressed, about 40 minutes.
Step 8: Cool the cake
Let cool fully before frosting.
Step 9: Start the frosting
To make the frosting, in a stand mixer beat the butter and powdered sugar until fluffy.
Step 10: Add the remaining ingredients
Add cocoa powder, instant espresso, and heavy cream, and continue to beat until fully incorporated.
Step 11: Add melted chocolate
Slowly drizzle in melted chocolate with the mixer running.
Step 12: Spread frosting on the cake
Spread the frosting on the cooled chocolate cake.
Serve the chocolate cake
Slice and serve the chocolate cake.
How can I use olive oil in desserts and baking and what kind should I use?
There are tons of different kinds of olive oil on the market, all designed for different applications and situations. When shopping for an olive oil to use in baking, flavor should be one of the main considerations. Different types of olive oil are made from different olives, such as Arbequina or Koroneiki. Arbequina olive oil is mild, fruity, and buttery, perfect for both raw dressings and for baking. Picual is robust and peppery, ideal for grilling and roasting, and it can also stand up to stronger flavors like tropical fruit or citrus. Koroneiki is intense and grassy, great for marinades and for finishing dishes. There are more varieties beyond these three, but these are all fairly common to find and offer a great flavor.
When you use olive oil in baking, it can replace other fats such as butter or vegetable oil in olive oil-based cakes and quick breads like banana bread. For an even simpler chocolate-and-olive oil application, try drizzling a little bit of olive oil over a scoop of dark chocolate gelato (sprinkle of flaky sea salt optional).
What kind of chocolate or cocoa should I use in chocolate olive oil cake?
In this recipe, cocoa powder is used in both the cake and the frosting. The options on the market for cocoa powder are dizzying, but there are a few simple things you can keep in mind to make shopping easier. Dutch-process or alkalized cocoa powder has been altered in a way to reduce its acidity. Because of this, the chocolate flavor can come through more strongly. The process to make cocoa powder is complicated and differs from brand to brand. The best brands of cocoa powder proudly state where they source their cocoa beans from and are made from 100% cacao. Leave the sweetened cocoa powder for making hot chocolate. "My favorite brands are Valrhona, Cacao Berry, and Guittard," says Murray.
For the frosting, this recipe calls for 70% dark chocolate. For chocolate, the percentage refers to the total amount of cocoa content in the chocolate. The lower the percentage, the more sugar and dairy have been added to the bar and the less true chocolate flavor it will have. Semi-sweet chocolate, a common pick for chocolate chips, hovers around 60% and can be a solid option for this recipe. 70% dark chocolate will have a noticeably stronger aroma and flavor, offering notes of ripe fruit, vanilla, and coffee.