No One Asked For Pickle Beer, But The Grillo's And PBR Collab Makes Me Wish I Had

There's no need to slug your beer with pickles on the side — now you can enjoy both experiences in one collaborative sip. Pabst Blue Ribbon and Grillo's Pickles teamed up and crafted Grillo's Pickles Pabst Blue Ribbon Pickle Beer. Say that five times fast. This nod to the dive bar classic pickleback — chasing a shot of whiskey with a shot of pickle juice — could be the season's brightest drink of choice. Or will it?

I'll preface my review with this disclaimer: I'm no stranger to pickles of all kinds. I adore the brined cucumbers in all shapes, sizes, and iterations, from whole to halves, spears, and chips, and from classic dill to extra sour, sweet, and flaming hot. In all my lifetime, meaning many decades, I haven't met a pickle I didn't like.

Fast forward to adulthood, and I've added beer to my repertoire, especially lighter beers like gold lagers and pilsners, served extra cold. Pabst Blue Ribbon original beer fits the bill, delivering a crisp, clean beverage with hints of sweet corn and malt. Since I like both PBR's classic lager and pickles of all sorts, I was compelled to sample this interesting alliance.

I judged the chilled beer based on aroma, appearance, flavor, and mouthfeel. I was looking for the perfect marriage of crisp beer and tangy pickles. Did it pan out? Read on to find out.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.