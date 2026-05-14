No One Asked For Pickle Beer, But The Grillo's And PBR Collab Makes Me Wish I Had
There's no need to slug your beer with pickles on the side — now you can enjoy both experiences in one collaborative sip. Pabst Blue Ribbon and Grillo's Pickles teamed up and crafted Grillo's Pickles Pabst Blue Ribbon Pickle Beer. Say that five times fast. This nod to the dive bar classic pickleback — chasing a shot of whiskey with a shot of pickle juice — could be the season's brightest drink of choice. Or will it?
I'll preface my review with this disclaimer: I'm no stranger to pickles of all kinds. I adore the brined cucumbers in all shapes, sizes, and iterations, from whole to halves, spears, and chips, and from classic dill to extra sour, sweet, and flaming hot. In all my lifetime, meaning many decades, I haven't met a pickle I didn't like.
Fast forward to adulthood, and I've added beer to my repertoire, especially lighter beers like gold lagers and pilsners, served extra cold. Pabst Blue Ribbon original beer fits the bill, delivering a crisp, clean beverage with hints of sweet corn and malt. Since I like both PBR's classic lager and pickles of all sorts, I was compelled to sample this interesting alliance.
I judged the chilled beer based on aroma, appearance, flavor, and mouthfeel. I was looking for the perfect marriage of crisp beer and tangy pickles. Did it pan out? Read on to find out.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
For this review, I made sure the Grillo's Pickles Pabst Blue Ribbon Pickle Beer was nicely chilled, since that's the way I like it. Once cold, I poured the beer into my favorite beer glass and started analyzing it. First, I evaluated appearance, meaning the color and clarity of the beer, as well as the volume of head, or foam on top. As the beer sat, I observed the head's retention.
Next, I focused on the aroma. I was hoping to detect both malt and pickles, since that's the intention of the brand partnership.
For the taste test, I took note of the flavors — were they balanced? Did I detect the signature malt and sweet corn flavors as well as the briny pickles? I paid attention to whether some flavor notes dominated others.
While the beer was on my palate, I considered the mouthfeel. I was looking for a crisp, carbonated start and smooth, satiny finish. In the spirit of the pickle back, a hint of pickle juice at the end was welcome. Lastly, I put all the elements together (appearance, aroma, flavor, mouthfeel) and wrote my honest review.
Taste test
A firm yes. That was my initial thought when I took my first sip of this collaborative beer. And, I'll be honest, my second thought was, "Will I have garlic breath after this?" That's how wonderful the pickle flavor was. I can state with confidence — this is the perfect marriage of beer and pickles.
I'll start with the appearance, which I enjoyed. The beer was bright and clear and, when first poured, had a robust, appealing amount of foam on top. I approved. Next, the aroma was delectable. I could identify the tasty bitterness from hops and sweetness from malt, as well as the pleasant wafts of the pickle juice.
The taste test was the best part. When the beer hit my palate, I initially detected the malty goodness of PBR's classic lager, and then the signature flavor of Grillo's amazingly fresh pickles followed. It was as if the two brands constructed a way to roll out the flavors in the perfect sequence. I found each sip spectacular, especially because I'm a pickle fanatic.
In terms of mouthfeel, I enjoyed the beer's initial carbonation but found it fell flat quite rapidly. That said, I enjoyed the warmth and creaminess of the initial sips, especially because that was followed by the acidity of the pickles. It was a playful medley on my taste buds.
Final thoughts
If you're a fan of both beer and pickles, I suggest you try this beer. I found that it delivers on its promise — it's a commingling of crisp, refreshing beer and bright, garlicky pickles. What I loved most was that the flavors were flawlessly balanced, meaning I could taste both the beer and pickles.
Heading into this review, I suspected that the beer might be overtly pickle-rich, especially with the return of the pickleback. It was not. In fact, the pickle nuances didn't hit my palate until after the components of the beer, which made the experience delightfully complex. With each sip, I found myself noting individual hints of malt, barley, garlic, vinegar, and so on. And it happened in stages, which made the taste test decidedly more fun. Plus, as the beer sat for a minute, those flavors developed and became more pronounced.
I truly appreciated how this collaboration took the concept of pickleback one step further. The beer was refreshing and approachable, delivered straightforward flavors, and had the ideal balance of beer and pickles.
Price and availability
Grillo's Pickles Pabst Blue Ribbon Pickle Beer is a malt beverage and has 4.7% alcohol by volume. One six-pack of 12-ounce cans retails for $7.99. It is a limited-edition product sold nationwide at select retailers as of May 4, 2026. Major retailers include Albertsons, Walmart, Safeway, Publix, and Total Wine & More. The pickle beer will also be sold at select independent shops, so check your local stores for availability. At the time of this review, grocery stores on the East Coast began advertising that they would be carrying the beer.
Since Grillo's Pickles Pabst Blue Ribbon Pickle Beer is an American light lager marketed to pickle lovers, it might be the ideal beer of choice for summer parties, beach outings, and game day gatherings.