Self-professed beer lovers and casual fans alike know that hoppy IPAs have been dominating the craft beer scene for some time now. Hop-forward beers are packed with pleasant bitterness, and hops are the ingredient that makes beer bitter — but there's a difference between a beer tasting "hoppy" and it tasting bitter. So, what do hops do, exactly? Beer is a combination of water, malt or barley, yeast, and hops. Whether it tastes bitter or not, every type of beer contains hops.

Hops are a plant. They come from the perennial Humulus lupulus plant of the Cannabinaceae family, which also includes marijuana and hemp. Hops are the cone-shaped flowers that are harvested from the plant, and they're packed with natural essential oils and acids that seep off into the beer during the brewing process, allowing brewers to manipulate the flavor and aromatic profile of the batch. This crucial ingredient prevents beer from becoming too sweet, structure's a brew's basic aromatic profile, and keeps the head foamier for longer.

Hops can have more or less bittering based on their level of alpha acids, with more-bitter hops having higher alpha acids and less-bitter hops having more essential oils. Lower-acid, higher-essential-oil hops are particularly common for producing juicy, fruity beers with tasting notes of orange, lemon, pineapple, guava, strawberry, and blueberry. Higher-acid hoppy beers typically tote a stronger, distinctive taste that's piney, citrusy, and bitter (not toasty or caramel-y).

