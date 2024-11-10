20 Types Of Beer Explained

If you're heading to the store to pick up some beer to enjoy at the end of a long week, what do you reach for? IPA, stout, pilsner, or something else? Turns out, choosing a good beer is more complicated than you'd think. Let's talk about beer styles, and maybe we can introduce you to your new favorite.

Advertisement

First, the basics. Beer is generally divided into two main categories: lager and ale. Although there are outliers and hybrids, they're generally defined by the type of yeast that's used in the fermentation process, the temperature at which they're fermented (with ales being fermented at higher temperatures), and taste. That varies, too, but a good thing to keep in mind is that lagers are lighter, so those hoppy, malty notes will generally be easier to identify on the palate, while heavier ales are going to give you a more complex flavor profile. What about stouts? They're actually part of the ale family, and they're a great example of the more complex flavor profiles that go with an ale. Stouts are a style of beer that's thicker, heavier, and darker in color; although, there's just as much variety here as there is in other types of lagers and ales.

Advertisement

That's pretty straightforward so far, right? So, keeping in mind the differences between those general styles, let's dive into the many different types of beer.