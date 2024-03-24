The Rare Trappist Beer That's Made In A 19th Century Monastery

In Belgium, brewing culture runs far back, with monks crafting beers since the sixth century. Beer provided a method of drinking without worrying about contaminated water, monks devoted their time to crafting brews free of any unwanted bacteria. Their tradition continued through the centuries, with current regulations defining a Trappist brewery as an active monastery, with monks overseeing production and utilizing beer profits for monastic purposes.

Today, six Trappist breweries remain active in Belgium, renowned for their complex and delicious flavors. One of them is Brouwerij De Sint-Sixtusabdij in small Vleteren, Belgium. The 19th-century brewery crafts what's often regarded as the rarest beer in the world, the Westvleteren XII. A Belgian quadruple style, it's a brew known for its flavors as much as its scarcity, regularly topping lists as one of the tastiest globally, too. Expect a gentle sweetness with chocolate and raisin-like notes underpinned by boozy, nutty complexity. For beer fanatics, it's a world-class brew worthy of all the attention.