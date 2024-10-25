Popular Oktoberfest Beers Ranked Worst To Best

More than 200 years old, Oktoberfest remains one of the biggest festivals in the world, attracting around 7 million tourists to Germany each year. The initial Oktoberfest in 1810 was a wedding celebration for Crown Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The citizens of Munich were invited to the celebration, where they enjoyed live music, food, and, of course, beer and wine. The celebration was such a hit, that folks gathered again at the same time and place the following year. Over time, it has evolved into a festival where the main point is to eat, drink, and be merry.

With the explosion in popularity of the German festival has come an equal rise in the popularity of Oktoberfest-style beers. Although each brewery will still have a selection of beers available, the festbier-style märzen ("märzenbier," meaning "March beer") is the standard at the event. These beers, traditionally, were brewed in March and stored in cool caves until ready to drink in the fall.

The event takes place from late September to early October each year. If you're unable to attend Oktoberfest in Munich, to help you celebrate at home, we've sampled a variety of Oktoberfest-style beers to determine the ones most worth buying. All you need to do is head to your nearest store, grab your stein, tankard, or boot, consider cooking up an authentic Oktoberfest recipe, and enjoy.

