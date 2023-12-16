Why Irish Whiskey Is The Best For Beginners, According To An Expert

If you're new to or intimidated by whiskey, we don't blame you. The drink has garnered a reputation for its acquired taste; if you're not used to whiskey, it may come off strong, potent, and, especially for spirit novices, with a significant burning sensation. While those qualities may deter anyone who prefers their spirits on the sweeter side, not all hope is lost for budding whiskey enthusiasts. Rather, if you're looking to transition into the realm of whiskey, head across the pond — at least in your glass.

"Irish whiskey is very typically very mellow and very easy to drink — and it's not overpowering in flavor," Mark McLaughlin, co-founder of whiskey brand Old Line Spirits, tells Tasting Table. "So, I think Irish whiskey, for a person who is just starting to dabble, is a great place to start."

This category of whiskey refers to whiskey that is triple-distilled from malted barley. You may recognize it most readily in the form of Jameson: a popular brand made, of course, in Ireland, but sold in the United States. However, a slew of other brands do the job and can similarly be purchased in America. To experiment with Irish whiskey, grab a bottle of your preferred brand. Then, pour yourself a glass — but make sure to start with just a small sip. The reason this iteration of whiskey works so well is not only because of its flavor but also because of its proof.