Why Choosing A Good Beer Is More Complicated Than You'd Think

Choosing a good beer in today's market is more complex than most people realize, so if you've ever wondered why you feel overwhelmed while making a selection, you're not alone. In an exclusive conversation with Tasting Table, Jeff Tyler, head brewer and co-owner of Spice Trade Brewery & Kitchen, delves into this intricate topic. "That is a really challenging question to answer," Tyler states. "As beer has changed and styles have evolved, beer has gotten very complicated." He explains that traditional indicators such as clarity, which once denoted quality (except in styles like German hefeweizens), are no longer reliable due to the rise of hazy IPAs. Those IPAs are good beers, even when opaque and with haze, hence their name.

Tyler also brings attention to the pitfalls of relying on online reviews. While platforms like Untappd or Rate Beer are popular among enthusiasts, the reviews they contain often reflect personal tastes rather than objective quality and the technical merit of a beer, potentially misleading consumers. Tyler suggests an alternative approach: look for breweries that have won multiple awards. These accolades typically signify the brewery produces high-quality beverages that are true to their style and tradition. Tyler emphasizes, "You can build up your knowledge of classic beer styles and get a great understanding of what beer should taste like." This will serve as your foundation for knowing and appreciating what makes a good beer.