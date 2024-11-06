The Exact Difference Between Lager And Pilsner Beers

If you're into home brewing or craft beers, then you've probably encountered the phrase "all pilsners are lagers, but not all lagers are pilsners." At first glance, it sounds wicked intimidating (or at least a little confusing), but in the same way that pinot noir is a red wine, but not all red wines are pinot noir, pilsner is just one style of beer within the broader lager category. Lagers are the most popular type of beer (and among the most commercially available) consumed in the world – and with their accessible taste and alcohol content (typically clocking in around a standard 4%-5% ABV), it's no mystery why. Lagers go down smoother than mealy IPAs, it's easier to drink a lot of them, and they're generally affordable for everyday enjoyment but still more elevated than mass-produced options like Coors or Busch Light (which is technically a light lager, but we still don't recommend it). So where do pilsners factor into the equation? And what exactly is the difference between these categories of beer?

Advertisement

The primary difference is that pilsners are just a more specific subtype of beer with a consistent profile, whereas the "lager" label encompasses a wide family of different beers. Visually, lagers can be anything from dark brown to amber or gold, while pilsners are always light with a bright straw-colored hue. On the palate, pilsners taste smooth, spicy, and malty, while the taste of other lagers can range from sweet and bready to bitter and nutty.