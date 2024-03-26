Dark Beer Vs Light Beer: What's The Actual Difference Between The 2?

Anyone who thinks wine is the most confusing type of alcohol has probably never tried to break down the differences between types of beer. Perhaps because wine is seen as the fancier drink, it has long held onto its reputation for producing hundreds of confusing names and styles, while most people only know a few popular styles of beer. In reality though, the world of beer also contains hundreds of varieties, many of which have more obvious differences to the average drinker than a merlot and pinot noir, even as they look similar and carry newly invented labels like "Hazy IPA" that don't really help you understand what they're going to taste like. And one of the more misunderstood distinctions is between light and dark beer.

Light and dark beers seem easily distinguishable on the surface, as if they are the white and red wines of the beer world. But the color differences obscure lots of ways in which the two styles can overlap in taste, texture, and production. The distinction isn't entirely superficial as dark beers do tend to have a more robust flavor, but beyond that much more comes down to the specific style of light or dark beer than the color itself. Those differences stem from many decisions made during the brewing process, including what ingredients to add and how brewers handle them. It all culminates in a stunning diversity of outcomes that makes dark versus light a mere starting point on a beer lover's journey.