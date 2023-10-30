The Absolute Best Beer Pairing To Serve With Chili

As cooler seasons approach, it's time to start thinking about cozy, warm meals like soup, stews, and the Southwestern favorite, chili. You're going to, of course, need a beer to go with your standard chili con carne, whether it's laid over nachos or steaming in a single-handled crock surrounded by little bowls of toppings — but which beer is the best one to pair with chili? To find out, Tasting Table spoke to an expert: Jeff Tyler, the co-owner and head brewer at Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Tyler's general advice is to stick to porters, stouts, ambers, marzens, or bocks. Expanding on this, he says, "A classic beer pairing here would be something more rich in malt character — maybe a little roasty, but more on the toasted bread and caramel spectrum." As for what beer to avoid, he strongly advises against pairing chili with sour or fruity beers, saying "Those flavors are going to clash when you drink them with a rich and savory chili." While this should cover you when sampling something full of the rich flavors of ground chuck and cumin, Tyler gave us recommendations for a smoother white chicken chili as well.