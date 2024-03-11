The Story Of Yuengling, America's Oldest Brewing Company, Predates Prohibition

It's a safe bet that Americans were brewing, distilling, or fermenting alcohol well before formal laws required registration. We may never know which moonshiner or home brewer was first in that regard, but we do know who's been doing it legally for the longest amount of time. At least when it comes to beer, it's the Yuengling brewery in Pennsylvania, founded in 1829, almost 100 years before Prohibition shuttered many would-be competitors.

The brand bears the name of its founder, David G. Yuengling, a German immigrant who arrived in America from Wuerttemberg, a town in Southwestern Germany known today for its influential beer culture. His father had, Friedrich, been running a brewery there since 1816. As Friedrich's youngest child, David had little hope for inheriting the family business, so off he went to a new life in America.

Coal mining brought in new residents, and a natural soft-water spring was conducive to brewing German-style beer. Nearby caves dug by local coal miners provided a cool place for storing the fresh brews, allowing a long, slow aging process. The caves still exist, along with some of the original equipment and a whole lot of history. The brewery stands firm after nearly two centuries, with five generations of Yuengling descendants carrying on the legacy of America's oldest brewery.