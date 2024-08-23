13 Japanese Beers Available In The US, Ranked

To beer or not to beer? In Japan, it's a simple answer. Although beer didn't originate in Japan, it's one of the country's most-consumed types of alcohol. While you may have heard of the more popular Japanese beers, there are also so many delicious selections from smaller Japanese breweries that have yet to make their way onto the mainstream beer market in the United States.

I, as a self-appointed beer connoisseur, wanted to sample these brews to determine which were worth buying. When I started my search for Japanese beers, a few New York City beermongers told me that I'd have a hard time finding what I was looking for. This myth was quickly debunked after I walked down the beer aisle of a Japanese grocery store and found a variety of brews. I cast a wide net by collecting beers from large, well-known breweries as well as smaller craft operations.

While beer tasting is largely subjective, there are a few key signs I look for in a quality beer. Since every type of beer is different, they must be evaluated in terms of how well they represent a category. For example, a porter will be a totally different sipping experience than a hefeweizen. I judged each of these beers based on their smell, taste, and flavor balance to identify which Japanese beer brands available in the U.S. are worth trying and which ones you can skip.