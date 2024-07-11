This Is The Best Kind Of Beer To Pair With Sushi

Sushi is one of those Japanese dishes you need to try at least once, and it demonstrates the artistry and quality of the country's culinary traditions. As delicate, umami-rich morsels of the freshest, top-grade cuts of fish atop slightly tangy sticky rice wrapped in nori, sushi's light nature warrants an equally light and refreshing drink pairing. Fine dining sushi restaurants and omakases might refer you to a list of sakes for sipping and bubbly white wines, but beer is another great sushi pairing. We've consulted with Jeff Tyler, brewmaster and co-owner of Spice Trade Brewery and Kitchen in Colorado, to get some expert guidance on the best kind of beer to pair with sushi.

Tyler told Tasting Table that "light lagers go great with delicate fish like oysters, sushi or grilled fish." Lagers are mild and bubbly with subtle tasting notes that work well with the equally mild, almost buttery taste of sushi-grade fish. Furthermore, Tyler recommends adding "a squeeze of lemon or lime to your lager just like you'd squeeze some fresh citrus over your oysters or fish." If you've ever enjoyed an ice-cold Corona with a lime wedge alongside a fresh plate of ceviche, Tyler's recommendation is on point.

He gets even more specific with beer pairings by bringing up Japanese native citrus, stating that "sours or lagers brewed with yuzu are also an ideal pairing for sushi." Yuzu is important to Japanese cuisine, and is popular in both drinks and soy sauces. Yuzu beers may sound obscure, but many independent breweries around the U.S. and Japan offer them.