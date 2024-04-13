What Makes Belgian Beers Ideal For Dinner Parties, According To A Cicerone

Next time you get an invite to a friend's place for dinner, you can skip the standard bottle of wine and try grabbing a few Belgian beers instead. Despite being smaller than even some of the smallest U.S. states, the Western European country is arguably the greatest beer brewing country in the world, producing a massive number of local styles that are unique and beloved by beer drinkers. Part of this comes from the country's particular brewing history, which grew partially out of a tradition of small beer breweries in local abbeys and Trappist monasteries but also encompasses local farmers, and Belgium's position as a borderland connecting the brewing cultures of Germany, France, and Britain.

It all adds up to an exciting and overwhelming amount of choices. So, Tasting Table reached out to Lindsay Jo Whirley, a certified cicerone and the assistant director of culinary operations at Newfields in Indiana, to tell us what makes Belgian beers so great for parties.

LJ told us, "Belgium takes an artistic approach to brewing, and breweries pride themselves on the uniqueness of their beers rather than ever conforming to a specific style." With flavors ranging from fruity and tart sours beers like lambics to bready witbiers, she explained, "One main reason for their place in the top for food pairings is their malt-over-hop forwardness and their unique yeast strains used," which forgo the hop emphasis of many brewers for "a much more complex aroma and flavor profile overall."