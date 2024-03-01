Why You Should Avoid IPAs When Cooking With Beer

Maybe your mother-in-law gifted you a "beer bread" kit for Christmas last year. Word. Don't dump a 12% IPA into that bag of dry flour and yeast. Why not? You'll get ripped, and it'll taste bad.

India Pale Ales, known to most as IPAs, are a hoppy artisanal style of beer that many folks might immediately associate with having a higher ABV. While this characteristic is frequently true, it isn't always the case. IPAs are, however, always bolder and more bitter than standard light pilsners. A dedicated brewing gauge called the International Bittering Unit (IBU) measures the acid level in hops, and most IPAs clock in around the 50 IBU range. For comparison, standard American lagers (Coors Banquet, Great Lakes Eliot Ness, Narragansett, Yuengling) sit around 15 IBU, and light lagers (Miller Light, Michelob Ultra, Busch) sit closer to 10. In other words, IPAs are designed to be bitter, which works for a dimensional brew but doesn't translate quite as well to cooking.

IPAs are just too bitter to cook with. In fact, as the beer cooks and the liquid reduces, IPAs can become even more bitter. The alcohol content does evaporate but keep in mind that a brew with a 5% ABV will require less cooking time to disappear than a 10% Imperial IPA. IPAs also typically have less carbonation than lagers and lighter brews, so they won't work for applications where adding the beer is about adding carbonation, which is the case in fried fish batter.