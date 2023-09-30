A Beer Expert Weighs In On Why You Shouldn't Drink IPA's Straight From The Fridge

You reach for a chilled IPA straight from the fridge, eager for a refreshing sip. But before you enjoy your fermented hops, you might want to give it a moment first. In an exclusive conversation with Tasting Table, Jeff Tyler, head brewer and co-owner of the Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen in the Denver area, unfolds the intricacies of enjoying an IPA to its fullest. Tyler suggests a pause, as a moment of patience may yield a richer-tasting experience.

Tyler notes that he's "a big believer that everyone has a different preference when it comes to food and drink ... [e]veryone should be able to enjoy things how they like them." He does, however, observe that "the colder a beer is, the more flavors will be subdued ... [i]ce-cold beer will also numb your taste buds a bit and make it harder to pick out flavor compounds. Most refrigerators will keep your beer in the 34-37 degrees Fahrenheit range, but you'll get a better flavor experience if you let that beer warm up a few degrees into the low to mid-40s." In other words, a slightly warmer beer allows for a fuller exploration of the IPA's flavor profile.