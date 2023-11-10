The Absolute Best Beer To Pair With Ramen

Ramen is a delicious and versatile dish that can be enjoyed with various beverages. The soup's savory broth, luscious noodles, and an array of toppings make it a delightful and satisfying meal. However, when considering the perfect beer to pair with it, there are a few things to remember.

If you're having a rich and fatty ramen broth, such as tonkatsu or miso, you'll want to pair it with a beer that can cut through the richness and complement the flavors of the broth like Sapporo Light. If you're having a lighter ramen broth, such as shio or shoyu, you can pair it with a wider variety of beers. A malty amber ale or a fruity pale ale would both work well. You could even try a session IPA, as long as it's not too hoppy.

If you're indulging in a bowl of ramen with a lighter and spicier broth, a wheat beer, like a Hefeweizen, can be a fantastic choice. Its fruity and slightly clove-like notes add a delightful contrast to the dish's spiciness and complement the overall flavor profile. For those who prefer something unconventional, a sour beer can be an intriguing match for ramen. The tartness and acidity of a sour beer can provide a unique contrast to the umami and saltiness of the broth.