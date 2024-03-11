Deglaze Pork With A Pilsner To Soak Up Maximum Flavor

Although the spices added to meat make up a relevant part of a dish, the deglazing liquid is arguably the most vital component. When cooking pork, the red meat is often deglazed with something incredibly sweet and tangy, like cola or apple cider vinegar. Their punchy bites are great for rich pork, but for a meal with an incredible amount of flavor and aromatic depth, reach for a beer next time. A pilsner in particular offers a slight bitterness that blooms into a malty delicious flavor, punctuated with a crisp, floral quality. The overall earthiness blends well with pork's natural sweetness without completely dominating it. Beer also contains alpha acids and tannins which tenderize the pork into juicy cuts of meat.

When cooking with beer, the flavor tends to grow bolder as it heats, which makes a light lager like pilsner the right one for the job. In preparation for when the malted, herbaceous flavors come out to play, season the pork with warming aromatics to complement them. Sweeter spices and woodsy herbs like star anise, fennel, coriander, bay leaves, and rosemary will tame pilsner's bitter bite without diminishing the full-bodied beer it becomes.