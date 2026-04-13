2 Cult-Favorite Brands Are Launching A Beer Inspired By A Dive Bar Classic
If you've ever taken part in the classic dive bar tradition known as spear in a beer, we have some exciting news for you. Grillo's Pickles and Pabst Blue Ribbon have collaborated on a new pickle-infused beer release that brings the time-honored, dive bar tradition to a can.
The Pabst Blue Ribbon Grillo's Pickle Beer is a 4.7% ABV lager that combines PBR's light, refreshing malt flavor with the tangy, salty crispness of a dill pickle. The two companies came together to develop a beer that accurately represents the beloved flavor profile of the spear in a beer.
If you're ready to discover why a pickle might be the ingredient your beer has been missing, the PBR and Grillo's Pickles collaboration will be available at Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Total Wine & More, and other select nationwide retailers starting on May 4, 2026. It's sure to be the perfect summer beverage, but as it's a limited time release, we recommend grabbing a few six packs while you can, as it will likely sell out quickly. The two brands have also teamed up to create a NASCAR car design that will be unveiled on April 21, 2026 at the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Why the Grillo's and PBR collaboration is so iconic
If you've ever wondered what's up with all the pickle drinks offered in fancier bars or why some bars serve a pickleback (a shot of pickle brine) with certain drinks, this is the perfect way to understand the hype. Spear in a beer is a ritual that started in Midwestern dive bars because drinkers found popping a dill pickle spear into a light lager can enhance the crispness and tang of the beer, adding a hint of bright brine that elevates the beverage by balancing the heavier malt flavor. The tradition became particularly popular among PBR fans, who appreciated the way the vinegar and salt of the pickle subtly altered the inexpensive beer.
Both brands are iconic. Pabst Blue Ribbon was introduced in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1844 and won the honor of America's Best Beer in 1893. In over a century since, it earned a cult following and remains one of the most popular beers in the U.S., with data from YouGov placing it in the top 15 choices among all adults. Grillo's is a premium pickle brand made with top-notch ingredients that got its start in downtown Boston in 2008, expanding from selling jars of pickles from a small cart to becoming a nationwide phenomenon.
The two brands have collaborated in the past, from sharing a recipe for spear in a beer on the Grillo's website and teaming up with PBR for a giveaway in 2020. So it only makes sense that PBR, an iconic Midwestern beer with a cult following, would eventually pair up with one of the most recognizable pickle brands on the market to create a pickle-inspired beer.