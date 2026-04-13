2 Cult-Favorite Brands Are Launching A Beer Inspired By A Dive Bar Classic

If you've ever taken part in the classic dive bar tradition known as spear in a beer, we have some exciting news for you. Grillo's Pickles and Pabst Blue Ribbon have collaborated on a new pickle-infused beer release that brings the time-honored, dive bar tradition to a can.

The Pabst Blue Ribbon Grillo's Pickle Beer is a 4.7% ABV lager that combines PBR's light, refreshing malt flavor with the tangy, salty crispness of a dill pickle. The two companies came together to develop a beer that accurately represents the beloved flavor profile of the spear in a beer.

If you're ready to discover why a pickle might be the ingredient your beer has been missing, the PBR and Grillo's Pickles collaboration will be available at Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Total Wine & More, and other select nationwide retailers starting on May 4, 2026. It's sure to be the perfect summer beverage, but as it's a limited time release, we recommend grabbing a few six packs while you can, as it will likely sell out quickly. The two brands have also teamed up to create a NASCAR car design that will be unveiled on April 21, 2026 at the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.