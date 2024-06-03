10 Pickle Brands That Are Made With Premium Ingredients

Of all the condiments that pack a satisfying crunch, pickled foods are some of most popular, and they span many cultures. Whether they're shelf stable or refrigerated, pickles come in different types, including dill, kosher, chips, and gherkins. Sure, they may be dominated by cucumbers, but pickled foods are also available in other vegetables, like beets, carrots, onions, and peppers. Not to mention fruit, such as olives, peaches, apples, and currents, and fish, meat, dairy, and eggs. How can they not satisfy any craving when they also come in salty, sour, sweet, and spicy variations? It's no wonder the best pickled foods brands keep coming up with more inventive ingredients and lines.

Be it fermented in brine or soaked in vinegar, pickling has actually been around for a very long time, over 4,000 years to be exact. This preservation process was practiced as early as Ancient Mesopotamia and was reportedly introduced to the Americas by none other than Christopher Columbus. But back to cucumbers. The growing fondness for pickles is such that today, they're consumed by over 250 million Americans, per Statista. There's nothing like pickles to elevate your sandwiches, melts, or burgers. Plus, you can even use pickle brine to concoct bold alcoholic beverages.

Some of the most consumed grocery store pickles include Heinz Genuine whole dills and Mt. Olive kosher baby dills. While the following brands may be more expensive and predominantly found in upscale gourmet markets, each are widely praised for using premium ingredients.