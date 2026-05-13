Trader Joe's Worst-Ranked Frozen Breakfast Item Can Be Saved With An English Muffin

Some online product reviews echo our lukewarm opinion of TJ's frozen egg frittatas, which are overall enjoyable but not exceptional. Elsewhere online, however, it's worth noting that folks seem to enthusiastically like this product (price tag notwithstanding). A Reddit thread shares, "You know those products that you stock up on because you look forward to them on the daily? For me, the Swiss cheese/cauliflower egg frittatas were my favorite breakfast item. I've scoured two locations two times and they seem to be gone ..." Indeed, the fact that the product is still listed on the TJ's website indicates that it hasn't been discontinued, but rather has sold out.

Meanwhile, in another post, foodies recommend just making their own homemade egg frittatas, which are cheaper and more customizable. One commenter writes, "I picked these up tonight at mine to look at and was tempted, then I was turned off by the price/value. $3.29 for 2? Way too high." Currently, the 4.94-ounce two-pack of frozen egg frittatas (one serving) costs $3.49 on the grocer's website. Price point may be the chief deterrent here. TJ's frozen egg frittatas are high convenience and high protein, but not necessarily high value.

Still, if you're digging the breakfast-sando-shortcut route, this upgrade can be a great opportunity to try our homemade English muffins recipe. The homemade taste of the bread can help further offset the frozen profile of TJ's convenience-centric egg frittatas. Or, store-bought English muffins totally work, too — especially the ones by Dave's Killer Bread, our favorite store-bought English muffin brand here at Tasting Table.