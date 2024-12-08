10 Store-Bought English Muffin Brands, Ranked

I have a lot of respect for Panera Bread and the carby empire that it's built over the years. However, even I have to admit that its store-bought bagels and breads have absolutely flunked almost every test that I've put them through. And I hate to say it, but these English muffins also got a big F written in red marker on the top of their paper.

Advertisement

At first glance, these muffins look quite promising. They're much taller than the other selections, which gave me some hope that their flavor would be at least marginally better than some of the other brands I reviewed (with a name like Panera, it has to be good — right?). But, when I went to open one, I immediately realized that I would have a problem on my hands. These English muffins were nearly impossible to open. They were not perforated, so I had to shove a knife in to get them sliced. It didn't affect the structure of the muffin, but boy, was it annoying.

The inside of these muffins were very bread-like and not English-muffin-like. There are no pockets for oozing butter, nor is there a lick of saltiness or sweetness to make eating them a pleasant experience. And while the slight burnishing on the outside of these muffins was enticing, the lack of flavor really pushed it all the way to the back of the ranking. These horribly bland muffins don't stand a chance among their competitors and are not worthy of being associated with the fast-casual chain.

Advertisement