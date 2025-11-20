Trader Joe's Frozen Breakfast Items, Ranked
When you don't feel like cooking, where should you go to grab food? If you're a lot like us, you might head to your favorite fast food joint or order takeout. But if you're trying to save some money, you can always go to Trader Joe's and stock up on some of the chain grocery store's frozen food (of course, there are frozen foods you should buy vs. those you should avoid). Trader Joe's is known for stocking some delicious — and sometimes even innovative — frozen foods that make it easy to throw a meal together in a pinch.
And while there are plenty of lunch and dinner options to choose from in the frozen section at Trader Joe's, we especially love the frozen breakfast options. They're all super easy to heat up right before you walk out the door, and you'll find products that simply aren't available at other grocery stores. I tasted my way through 10 different Trader Joe's frozen breakfast items to deliver the info on which are worth trying and which you may want to avoid. I evaluated for flavor, texture, and ease of cooking, with the most well-balanced flavors taking the top spots. Take a closer look to see where your frozen favorites land. Then, see how Aldi's frozen breakfast items stack up against one another.
10. Egg frittata
Let me first say that none of the products I tasted for this ranking were bad. In fact, I was surprised at just how many of them were pretty solid. That definitely goes for Trader Joe's egg frittata, which is made with 41% eggs and 25% Swiss cheese for a complex, cheesy flavor that feels just a little bit decadent first thing in the morning. These frittatas also contain cauliflower and onions, but to be honest, I wished that those ingredients packed a little more punch in the flavor department. Still, though, they make for a lighter, fresher frittata, so it's not all bad.
These frittatas are good on their own, but they're small, so you'll probably want to prepare two if it's the only thing you're having for breakfast. However, they also make a good base for a breakfast sandwich if you want to put a frittata between English muffins or pieces of croissant. And if you're not a big fan of frozen frittatas, try making your own fresh frittata at home.
9. Shredded potato hash browns
Hash browns are an essential part of any breakfast spread, since they provide carbs, fat, and plenty of texture to your plate. Therefore, you may want to snag Trader Joe's shredded potato hash browns the next time you head to the grocery store. They're decent if you're looking for basic hash browns, and they'll get the job done when it comes to any hash brown-centric recipe. That being said, they're not the most delicious hash browns I've ever tried, and they definitely need some dressing up to taste their best. Make sure to use plenty of oil when cooking them, and be liberal with salt and other spices to boost their flavor.
That's not to say that you shouldn't buy these if you're craving hash browns. But compared to some of the other, more creative and delicious options in the Trader Joe's frozen breakfast lineup, I just can't get too excited about this basic freezer staple.
8. Bubble waffles
Trader Joe's doesn't always do Asian food particularly well, but I do have to admit that I'm a fan of the chain's bubble waffles, which are meant to mimic Cantonese gai daan zai. This is a product that's mostly appealing thanks to its unique texture. The "bubbles" are soft and squishy, with a puffy texture that's undeniably fun to eat. However, they're surrounded by thinner portions of the waffle, which crisp up nicely, especially when they're cooked in an air fryer.
Unlike other waffles you might have tried in the past, these waffles don't really need any other accoutrements to taste delicious as a snack. However, you can top them with a variety of different ingredients, from sliced strawberries to bananas to whipped cream, to give them an extra boost of flavor. If you're looking for a texturally interesting breakfast that tastes like dessert, look no further than Trader Joe's bubble waffles.
7. Steel cut oatmeal
If you ask me, steel cut oatmeal is one of the most boring breakfasts you could ever possibly eat. Not only does it tend to be bland when it's unadorned with spices and other flavorings, but it has a mushier, less pleasant texture than regular oatmeal. Therefore, I wasn't very excited to try Trader Joe's frozen steel-cut oatmeal. However, I found myself pleasantly surprised at how good this stuff tasted. Don't get me wrong — it's nothing wildly interesting or creative. But if you like a hearty, filling, and just-sweet-enough bowl of oatmeal in the morning, these steel cut oats should be on your radar.
They're microwavable, which means it only takes a few minutes to prep this breakfast. It's flavored with brown sugar and maple syrup, a classic combo that adds just the right amount of sweetness to the oats. To make an even more interesting bowl, consider adding some frozen berries, sliced banana, or even coconut flakes.
6. Hash browns
Yes, Trader Joe's shredded hash browns are basic, and so are the patty-shaped hash browns found nearby in the frozen foods section. Even so, they're a huge step up from the loose potato version of the dish, largely thanks to their fattiness. These hash browns are quite rich, with an oiliness that helps them crisp up nicely in the oven or the air fryer. The tiny pieces of potato have a nice al dente bite to them, adding even more complexity to this frozen product's texture.
Although these hashbrowns may not be the most exciting thing to eat on this list, they're great to have on hand for easy breakfasts. I like serving these with eggs, sausage, and a side of avocado or freshly sliced tomatoes. Make sure to sprinkle them generously with salt for the best flavor — and add some hot sauce on top (like Tabasco sauce) for an extra touch of heat. You can also take a look at how other hash brown brands stack up.
5. Organic acai bowl
I'll be honest, I didn't really believe that a frozen acai bowl that literally tells you to microwave it to thaw it was going to be very good. I imagined a soupy consistency, barely any fruit, and a watery mess right after taking it out of the microwave. So, imagine my surprise when I tasted Trader Joe's organic acai bowl only to realize that it's actually really good.
Does it compare to a freshly made acai bowl at your favorite smoothie place? Maybe not. But you have to have realistic expectations — this is a frozen meal, after all. The flavor of the acai itself, though, is delicious, with a well-balanced sweetness that features just a touch of tartness. The berries on top of the acai don't look particularly fresh, but they taste good as long as you ignore how they look. Just make sure you don't forget the packet of granola and dried coconut, which provides the dish with a necessary crunch. This product is a step up from Trader Joe's frozen hash browns, largely because it's so easy to prep in the morning.
4. Eggwich breadless breakfast sandwich
Don't want to get your day started with too many carbs? Then Trader Joe's Eggwich breadless breakfast sandwich is the breakfast you've been looking for. As the name of the product suggests, there is no English muffin, croissant, or biscuit to be had here. Instead, the "bread" of the sandwich is made from egg patties. They have a mild flavor and a just slightly moist texture that holds everything together well. Inside the two egg patties, you'll find a turkey sausage patty, simply enhanced by a slice of American cheese.
It's a simple sandwich, without a ton of extra, unexpected ingredients, but that simplicity is what makes it shine. I think it tastes its best when it's served with something acidic, like a fiery hot sauce, to make things a bit more interesting. Other saucy ingredients, like jam, gochujang, mayonnaise, or even pesto, could kick things up another notch as well. Unfortunately, that lack of extra flavor is what keeps this selection out of those top three slots.
3. Dutch griddle cakes
If you're like me, then you're probably not going to be making pancakes on a weekday morning before you head off to work. It's just too much work to mix all the dry ingredients, add the liquid, and fry everything in a pan. But if you think that means you can never have a sweeter breakfast on mornings when you have to be out the door early, you're mistaken, and you obviously haven't heard that Trader Joe's frozen Dutch griddle cakes exist. You can microwave them, and they come out with a surprisingly pleasant, springy texture in just a few short seconds.
So, what's the difference between standard pancakes and griddle cakes? These griddle cakes are quite a bit thicker than pancakes, and they have a softness and squishiness to them that makes them more texturally interesting than their simpler cousins. Adorn them simply with some salted butter and maple syrup, and you have a cozy, comforting breakfast that will cure your early morning sweet tooth.
2. Belgian waffles
Now, we're getting to the really good stuff. Trader Joe's Belgian waffles are actually one of my all-time favorite products at the store. The texture of these waffles is just so, so good. Put them in the toaster or the oven for a few minutes, and they'll come out with a lovely exterior crisp. At the same time, the insides of the waffles are nice and fluffy, with a warm, welcoming softness that'll make you want to finish the whole box. On their own, the waffles have just a hint of sweetness to them — not overpowering, but just flavorful enough to negate the need for any additional ingredients.
However, they also make a great base for all of your breakfast (and dessert) creations. Try topping them with sliced fruit and whipped cream for a sweet breakfast, or experiment with some savory options for the best breakfast-for-dinner you've ever had. Either way, these waffles are a must-try.
1. Broccoli and cheddar cheese quiche
Quiche can often be too dry, so I assumed that a frozen and then microwaved mini quiche from Trader Joe's couldn't possibly be very good. However, I'm very happy to admit that my assumption is incorrect, because this broccoli and cheddar cheese quiche is actually a frozen breakfast standout. The crust of the quiche admittedly doesn't get that crispy if you prepare it in the microwave, but for some reason, I didn't really mind. It still has a substantial thickness to it that could easily hold all of the other ingredients without crumbling.
Inside that crust, you'll find a light, eggy concoction that predominantly tastes like cheddar cheese. The cheese is bold and sharp but not overpowering, offering a well-balanced bite. The broccoli adds just the right amount of bitterness to the dish as well as a freshness you can only get from green veggies. The fact that this quiche is so easy to prepare — and so clearly exceeded my expectations — makes it my number one frozen Trader Joe's breakfast pick.
Methodology
I selected these 10 frozen Trader Joe's breakfast products based on availability at my local Trader Joe's store, and I attempted to choose a good selection of both sweet and savory products. I prepared each of the products according to the package instructions and ate them while they were still hot (or, in the case of the acai bowl, while it was still cold). I ranked the products according to flavor (most importantly, flavor balance) first and foremost, but also considered texture and ease of preparation.