10 Trader Joe's Frozen Foods You Should Always Buy And 10 You Should Leave At The Store

If there was ever a piece I shudder to release to the masses, it has to be this one. I'm as die-hard a Trader Joe's fan as they come, and, like all self-subscribers to the Trader Joe's lifestyle, I have some strong opinions about the brand's offerings. I get my groceries at the store on a weekly basis (only occasionally venturing to other supermarkets when my store is out of paprika or bok choy), and my steadfast zeal for the company combined with having a "food writer" occupation has led me to try a good majority of its products. Like everyone, I have my preferences — I'll even dare to say that some products are best left on Trader Joe's shelves.

Before you raise your torches and pitchforks, hear me out: I'm sure you've been less than pleased with an item from the store on occasion. After all, not every product can be a hit, even at my favorite grocery store. I've compiled my ultimate list of Trader Joe's "buys" and "avoids," most based on personal preference of products I've tried myself. While I'd say the majority of the company's products are bona fide hits, I have been severely underwhelmed on more than one occasion. Whether you're a newbie to the brand or a veteran visitor, check out my Trader Joe's product opinions — and please, hold the vitriol.