17 Frozen Pizzas To Avoid At All Costs At The Grocery Store

We don't know about you, but we make it a point to have a frozen pizza on hand at all times. You never know when an emergency will strike — either you're in too much of a rush to prep a full dinner, or you're simply too tired after a long day. When you need to eat but don't have time to prepare, frozen pizza is ready to save the day. But there are few things worse than pulling a frozen pizza out of the oven and discovering it doesn't quite measure up to your standards.

Very few frozen pizzas will be decent mimics of the pies that can show up hot at your doorstep, and we don't expect frozen pizza to perfectly replicate its fresh counterparts. That said, frozen pizza can still be undeniably good — a chewy, crispy crust, melty cheese, yummy sauce, and the classic flavors of all your favorite toppings are very attainable on the frozen pizza market. However, some pre-packaged pies invariably fall short. Unless you're stumbling in the door during the early morning hours from a night out on the town, there are definitely frozen pizzas that are better left on the shelves. We gathered a list of 17 frozen pizzas you should keep out of your cart based both on customer reviews and previous frozen pizza tastings we've done here at Tasting Table.