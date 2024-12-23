Trader Joes' Best Frozen Pizza Is An Unexpected Masterpiece
Browse the frozen section at Trader Joe's, and you'll come across colorful square boxes of pizza stacked neatly on display. With so many options staring up at you, Tasting Table took on the difficult challenge of ranking these beauties so you know exactly which one to look for.
Run, don't walk, to the package marked Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust. This delicious 'za is placed on top of our list of Trader Joe's frozen pizzas for good reason. Though a frozen pizza may fill your mind with memories of flavorless, disappointing mouthfuls of food akin to thin cardboard, this marvel is Trader Joe's proof that frozen pizza can be a glorious meal. The crust delivers, framing a pizza that strikes the perfect balance of garlic, chile, pesto, and multiple kinds of cheeses to build a pie that is quite simply drool-inducing. The edge of the crust is crunchy while giving way to a thick, chewy, springy base that smacks of an artisanal bread loaf or fresh-out-of-the-oven focaccia. And who doesn't love a recipe that has been deep-fried?
When culinary experiments go right
Though loading up a pizza with various kinds of cheese may sound like a weighty challenge, slices of pizza covered with mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, and burrata are refreshingly satisfying, and not in that I-can't-get-off-the-couch kind of way. It is a culinary ambition rivaled only by Trader Joe's feat of nailing a classic pizza that has been deep-fried to perfection. The smatterings of pesto add a bit of color to the dish, and the garlic's presence is just enough to be flavorful without causing offense at the end of your dinner.
Simply heat this pizza up in a hot oven, and you'll have the essential components for a fulfilling dinner. When paired with an everyday salad with herby lemon vinaigrette or easy garlic and herb breadsticks, this pizza can help you serve a tasty meal that is convenient to make and even better to bite into. Trader Joe's pre-made Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust may even convince you to try frying up your own homemade pizza crusts the next time you attempt to make a pizza recipe from scratch.