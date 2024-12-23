Trader Joes' Best Frozen Pizza Is An Unexpected Masterpiece

Browse the frozen section at Trader Joe's, and you'll come across colorful square boxes of pizza stacked neatly on display. With so many options staring up at you, Tasting Table took on the difficult challenge of ranking these beauties so you know exactly which one to look for.

Run, don't walk, to the package marked Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust. This delicious 'za is placed on top of our list of Trader Joe's frozen pizzas for good reason. Though a frozen pizza may fill your mind with memories of flavorless, disappointing mouthfuls of food akin to thin cardboard, this marvel is Trader Joe's proof that frozen pizza can be a glorious meal. The crust delivers, framing a pizza that strikes the perfect balance of garlic, chile, pesto, and multiple kinds of cheeses to build a pie that is quite simply drool-inducing. The edge of the crust is crunchy while giving way to a thick, chewy, springy base that smacks of an artisanal bread loaf or fresh-out-of-the-oven focaccia. And who doesn't love a recipe that has been deep-fried?

