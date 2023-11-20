How To Get The Absolute Best Crust For Homemade Sicilian-Style Pizza

A good crust is always essential for a tasty homemade pizza, but it may matter most when you're making one Sicilian style. In the United States, Sicilian pizza is a thick-crusted pie similar to a pan crust. It isn't too far off from how it's made back home in Italy, where it resembles a sheet of focaccia baked with tomato sauce and toppings like anchovies.

The key to a good Sicilian pizza is the unique texture of the crust, with a pillowy interior and a buttery, crunch on the bottom. The rich dough contributes a lot of flavor to the pizza, and the crust makes a delightful contrast to the saucy, melty toppings. But in the American version, which has more cheese than its ancestor, all those toppings can get wet and heavy, giving you a flat, soggy crust that eliminates so much of what makes Sicilian pizza great. That's why you should take the step of a quick pre-bake before you add your toppings.

After you've spread your pizza dough out in the pan and let it rise, preheat your oven before layering on the cheese and sauce. Bake the untopped pizza for around 10 minutes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit, just until the top has started to lightly brown. Then, it can come out, get topped, and go back in the oven until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese is melted.