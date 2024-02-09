20 Creamy Goat Cheese Recipes
Creamy, rich, and slightly tangy, goat cheese has a way of enhancing any dish that it touches. Fresh goat cheese, sometimes called chèvre, is smooth and spreadable, though it can also take on a crumbly consistency, making it a great final garnish for bright salads. Though many of us mostly recognize it as an ingredient that makes common appearances on charcuterie boards, there's so much more to goat cheese that meets the eye, and there's a world of culinary opportunity to explore.
From salads to quiches to galettes to frittatas, goat cheese brings a certain creaminess to a dish that cheeses like cheddar, Gruyére, or Parmesan just can't compete with. If you're in need of some cheesy inspiration to spruce up your recipe book, our 20 best goat cheese recipes are sure to do the trick. Chèvre makes for an inexpensive yet elegant addition to just about any dish, so if you want to explore types of cheese that have a more tangy flavor profile, this is a good place to start.
1. Colorful Carrot and Goat Cheese Frittata
There's really no shortage of ingredients that you can load into an eggy frittata, and as this recipe proves, both carrots and goat cheese are worthy contenders. Despite yielding such a beautiful, refined brunch dish, this recipe only requires eight ingredients, so you can whip it up for a special occasion or on any old Saturday morning.
Before you dive into assembling the frittata itself, you'll have to roast the colorful carrots for about 20 minutes. Luckily, assembly of the frittata couldn't be easier, as it simply requires loading everything into a baking dish. The oven will handle all of the heavy lifting, leaving you with a beautiful and, more importantly, cheesy dish.
2. Beetroot and Goat Cheese Tart
Earthy beets and creamy goat cheese come together harmoniously to create this savory take on a classic tart — one that is a labor of love but will no doubt impress your guests. Beautiful beet rings adorn the top of this tart, with a layer of goat cheese underneath and a homemade crust as the base. A sprinkle of walnuts adds nutty depth to the dish, whereas a final drizzle of honey and balsamic vinegar add just the right sweet-tart hits to tie the whole thing together.
Since you're making the crust from scratch and have to slice up quite a few beet rings, this tart will take some time, but the results are (quite obviously) worth the time spent in the kitchen. Perfect for an at-home brunch or light lunch option, a nice side salad or grilled chicken would make good pairing options.
Recipe: Beetroot and Goat Cheese Tart
3. Spinach and Sun-Dried Tomato Puffs
This spinach and sun-dried tomato puffs recipe helps showcase goat cheese in bite-sized format. Paired alongside garlic, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, goat cheese adds a creamy contrast to the other ingredients in these puffs, all of which pair nicely with the buttery puff pastry they get wrapped up in. No need to worry about making a pastry dough for this recipe — a few sheets of the premade stuff will work just fine.
Due to their bite-sized nature, these puff bites naturally make for great appetizers. Put a plate of these puffs down alongside other hors d'oeuvres like bruschetta or cucumber sandwiches and you've got a winning spread without the hassle.
4. Salami and Fig Flatbread
A flatbread is a vehicle for endless ingredient options. Though some like to play it safe and drizzle on olive oil and maybe a sprinkle of herbs, this recipe takes a more adventurous approach by piling salami, arugula, figs, and goat cheese atop a rustic flatbread. (Don't worry — none of your friends have to know that the flatbread is actually a store-bought pizza crust.)
Despite requiring so few ingredients, this appetizer recipe does a great job at incorporating several flavor profiles into one cohesive dish. You've got sweetness from the figs, creaminess from the goat cheese, pungency from the red onion, and saltiness from the salami. Fresh arugula adds the perfect pop of brightness and a subtle pepperiness to top it all off.
Recipe: Salami and Fig Flatbread
5. Asparagus Goat Cheese Tart
Would you believe us if we said that this asparagus goat cheese tart recipe required only four ingredients? We wouldn't blame you if you didn't, but alas, you only need asparagus, frozen puff pastry, goat cheese, and thyme to throw this easy appetizer together. Now, if you wanted to add on a drizzle of honey or a sprinkle of salt at the end, that's your call to make, but you'll soon learn that this short and sweet recipe doesn't necessarily need it.
As the frozen puff pastry implies, this is a quick shortcut recipe that will be ready to go in just 20 minutes. If you need an appetizer in a pinch or just need to use up asparagus that's been sitting in your fridge, you can't go wrong with this simple but classic recipe.
Recipe: Asparagus Goat Cheese Tart
6. Pumpkin Salad with Whipped Goat Cheese, Kale, and Radishes
Sliced pumpkin makes for the festive base of this unique salad, with kale, radishes, and goat cheese helping to round the dish out. Though this recipe does take slightly longer to throw together than your average salad, since you have to roast the pumpkin, it's ultimately an easy one to whip up, especially if you happen to be a big fan of earthy flavors.
The goat cheese adds its typical tangy flair to this recipe, though you'll first whip it together with heavy cream to create a lighter, fluffier version of the cheese. Said creaminess works very well alongside the roasted pumpkin and lemony kale and radish slices, making for a salad that you won't soon forget.
Recipe: Pumpkin Salad With Whipped Goat Cheese, Kale And Radishes
7. Cheesy Asparagus Galette
Goat cheese comes together with Parmesan, Gruyére, and Swiss cheeses to create an ultra-savory asparagus galette. The Parmesan actually comes into play in the galette's crust, meaning that there is cheese loaded into every nook and cranny of this dish — which is also pretty good motivation to make the crust from scratch as opposed to buying a premade one.
Since there's quite a bit of cheesy goodness at play on (or in) this galette, asparagus stands alone as the vegetable topping so as not to complicate things too much. Luckily, the vegetable's mild, earthy taste makes for the perfect companion alongside such a cheesy galette, so whether you serve it for brunch or for dinner, there's no doubt that these slices are going to fly off the plate.
Recipe: Cheesy Asparagus Galette
8. Spring Quiche
There's nothing that screams "spring" quite like a quiche adorned with fresh greens; at least, that's the case with this spring quiche recipe, which keeps things simple but delicious. This recipe does take a nifty shortcut in putting a premade pie crust to good use, so all you have to worry about is whipping together the bright, eggy filling.
Speaking of the quiche filling, you'll find goodies like leeks, spinach, Parmesan cheese, and goat cheese inside of it. Once the quiche is baked, you'll top it off with fresh lemon-coated arugula to really hone in on that springtime aesthetic.
Recipe: Spring Quiche
9. Roasted Butternut Squash Salad
The contrast between roasted butternut squash, tangy goat cheese, and earthy spinach makes this salad recipe extraordinary. As if those ingredients weren't enough, this salad also features pomegranate seeds and a sherry vinegar-Dijon vinaigrette to add a pop of brightness.
There isn't a wrong time to serve this salad, though it does make for a great lunch main or dinner side dish. Pair this fall-themed salad with grilled salmon or roasted chicken for a well-rounded and delicious meal.
Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Salad
10. Cheese-Stuffed Artichokes
Artichokes make you work for the payoff — but anyone who has enjoyed the unique vegetable knows that the payoff is well worth all of the steps. This recipe calls for boiling artichokes and then stuffing them with a creamy, goat and fontina-based cheese sauce; a final sprinkle of breadcrumbs and a trip to the oven is all it takes to turn these artichokes into a rich and savory treat.
When it's finally time to eat the artichokes, you'll do so by using your teeth to scrape up the meat along each leaf. As you do so, you'll also get plenty of that creamy goat-fontina sauce and breadcrumbs along the way, and that's when you'll realize why all of those cooking steps were ultimately worth it in the end.
Recipe: Cheese-Stuffed Artichokes
11. Beet, Apple, and Cranberry Salad
Tart and earthy, this salad recipe effortlessly incorporates fruit without being overbearingly sweet — we can thank the duo of dried and fresh cranberries for providing that tangy contrast. Apples do add a nice sweet crunch, whereas goat cheese brings in a much-needed creaminess that ties the whole salad together.
This salad is great for lunch or as a dinnertime side dish. If you want to serve this beet-infused, arugula-based salad as a main course, simply pair it with grilled chicken or tofu for a plant-based option.
Recipe: Beet, Apple, and Cranberry Salad
12. Yoda Cheese Ball
"Star Wars" fans are sure to find this Yoda-shaped cheese ball out of this world — and something tells us that your party guests will feel the same. This cheese Yoda gets its vibrant green hue thanks to the clever inclusion of basil and parsley, all blended up with goat cheese and sharp cheddar cheese to create a one-of-a-kind appetizer.
As expected, the trickiest part of this recipe is shaping Yoda, but don't feel like you have to get it perfect. Just follow the directions and give it your best swing, and luckily, even the wonkiest of Yodas will still look like the beloved character, plus a little rustic charm.
Recipe: Yoda Cheese Ball
13. Heirloom Tomato Galette
Heirloom tomatoes are known for their wonky shapes and beloved flavor, and anyone who has enjoyed them knows that a recipe should highlight such a special ingredient, not bury it under other ingredients. This heirloom tomato galette recipe allows the vegetable-that-is-actually-a-fruit to truly shine, while the goat cheese, Parmesan, blue cheese, and other ingredients like tomato jam, help emphasize the tomatoes without overshadowing them.
Now, this recipe isn't one that you might throw together on a whim, as you will make the galette crust from scratch. If you've got an at-home brunch coming up and a little ambition, however, this galette will no doubt outshine those scrambled eggs and sausage links.
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Galette
14. Squash Blossom Ricotta Pie
When you think of a pie, there's a good chance that a dessert comes to mind; however, there's plenty of room for savory pies in the culinary world, and this squash blossom ricotta pie recipe proves that they can be just as pretty as a dessert, too. Delicately swirled pattypan and zucchini squash ribbons adorn this savory masterpiece, all of which sit atop a creamy ricotta and goat cheese filling.
There are no shortcuts in this recipe, so everything from the pie crust to the plethora of squash ribbons will come to life through your hard work. Sure, it's not the easiest recipe you could whip up, but it sure is one of the most impressive ones.
Recipe: Squash Blossom Ricotta Pie
15. Strawberry Arugula Salad
Arugula is a wonderful green that offers up classic earthy flavors along with subtly peppery ones. Such a flavor profile makes for endless pairing options, and this recipe opts to chuck pepitas (pumpkin seeds), English cucumber, strawberries, dates, and goat cheese into the mix.
This bright salad is incredibly easy to throw together, though it does require you to turn on the oven to toast the pepitas. If you're in a rush you can easily skip the pepitas and skip right to the salad and Dijon vinaigrette, which will come together in a mere five minutes.
Recipe: Strawberry Arugula Salad
16. Socca Pizza With Fresh Chickpea Pesto
This socca pizza recipe puts chickpeas on double duty — you'll find chickpea flour in the crust and fresh chickpeas in the pesto, making for a unique twist on a classic pizza. Bright, zesty, and abundantly green, this pizza recipe is also a great alternative for those with celiac since chickpea flour is gluten-free.
No pizza is complete without toppings, and this socca pizza is no exception. Goat cheese provides creaminess, whereas pistachios, sliced Serrano chiles, and mâche rosettes stay on the green theme.
17. Festive Goat Cheese Balls
Many recipes feature goat cheese as a side or background character, offering up its unique flavor without overpowering the main components of the dish. Well, this recipe takes the opposite approach, making goat cheese the star of the show all while adding a beautiful, festive flair for any occasion. Ideal for serving as a party appetizer, these goat cheese balls will instantly transport you to creamy heaven, all while providing sweet, tart, nutty, and herbaceous notes all in one bite.
A big perk to this recipe is that there's no cooking required — you will have to give the goat/cream cheese mixture a half hour to chill, however, so a little planning ahead is required. Otherwise, making these cheese balls is really just a matter of mixing ingredients together and then rolling the chilled balls in a rosemary, cranberry, and walnut mixture.
Recipe: Festive Goat Cheese Balls
18. Fall Harvest Caramelized Mushroom Salad
Salads can be incredibly simple or a little bit complex, and this fall harvest version falls into the latter category. Featuring butternut squash and caramelized mushrooms, this salad has a certain fall flair to it, but luckily you can prepare it in any season and for any occasion. Fresh goat cheese and pomegranate seeds help liven up the cozy ingredients, providing a spring-inspired contrast that plays nicely with the mushrooms and squash.
Since this is a salad that requires cooking, you will want to get this recipe going about an hour before you plan to serve dinner. The squash will take the longest, so get that roasting and start preparing the salad about 10 minutes before its done, then you can toss everything together and have it there on the table just before dinner is ready.
19. Easy Spinach Frittata
If you don't have the time or ingredients to whip up an entire quiche for breakfast or lunch, a frittata is a great middle-ground. Take this spinach frittata recipe, for example — it's got all of the eggy goodness you'd hope from a quiche, with the bonus of greens, but you don't have to worry about making a crust from scratch (or at all!).
A big perk to this recipe is that it comes together shockingly fast; in fact, your goat cheese-enhanced frittata will be ready in a mere 35 minutes. During the baking time, you can focus on getting side dishes together but just know that this spinach frittata will no doubt be the talk of the town.
Recipe: Easy Spinach Frittata
20. Strawberry Chicken Salad
Though strawberries might not be the first ingredient you'd think to combine with grilled chicken or cheese, the flavors work well together. Sweet fruits like strawberries pair nicely with neutral proteins like chicken, and the tangy, umami goodness of goat cheese; and piled on top of a bed of spinach, you've got an unexpected dish that might just become a new lunchtime favorite.
Of course, strawberries, chicken, goat cheese and spinach aren't the only ingredients at play here. You'll also find red onion, crunchy pecans and an acidic Champagne-Dijon vinaigrette which makes for a perfectly balanced and easy-to-create dish.
Recipe: Strawberry Chicken Salad