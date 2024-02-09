20 Creamy Goat Cheese Recipes

Creamy, rich, and slightly tangy, goat cheese has a way of enhancing any dish that it touches. Fresh goat cheese, sometimes called chèvre, is smooth and spreadable, though it can also take on a crumbly consistency, making it a great final garnish for bright salads. Though many of us mostly recognize it as an ingredient that makes common appearances on charcuterie boards, there's so much more to goat cheese that meets the eye, and there's a world of culinary opportunity to explore.

From salads to quiches to galettes to frittatas, goat cheese brings a certain creaminess to a dish that cheeses like cheddar, Gruyére, or Parmesan just can't compete with. If you're in need of some cheesy inspiration to spruce up your recipe book, our 20 best goat cheese recipes are sure to do the trick. Chèvre makes for an inexpensive yet elegant addition to just about any dish, so if you want to explore types of cheese that have a more tangy flavor profile, this is a good place to start.