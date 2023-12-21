Festive Goat Cheese Balls Recipe

The festive season is all about coming together to celebrate with family, friends, and loved ones. Many of our holiday traditions involve enjoying delicious food with good company. However, sometimes all the parties, celebrations, and Christmas preparations make it hard to find time for much home cooking. If you're looking for a simple recipe that involves no cooking, is quick to assemble, and delivers on taste and elegance, look no further than these festive goat cheese balls — a perfect appetizer for a festive gathering.

Devised by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, the dish is comprised of soft tangy goat cheese, rich cream cheese, and a touch of honey, and the whole mixture is rolled into bite-sized balls. These are then coated in a coarse crumb-like mixture of crushed walnuts, dried cranberries, and chopped rosemary leaves, which gives them a lovely texture and celebrates some of the best-loved flavors of the season.

These festive cheese balls can be served immediately. However, they can also be prepared ahead of time and stored in the fridge until serving. Guaranteed to please any cheese lover, these goat cheese balls will make an elegant appetizer for your holiday party.