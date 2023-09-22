Fall Harvest Caramelized Mushroom Salad Recipe

Fall salads don't always get the attention that they deserve, often overshadowed by warmer dishes like soups and roasted veggies. That said, fall salads that are loaded with seasonal produce like butternut squash and pomegranate seeds offer the best of all worlds — warm, cooked veggies, dark greens, and sweet pops of fruit, all brought together with tangy dressings and rich cheeses. "This is my type of meal!" says recipe developer Jessica Case, who came up with this fall harvest caramelized mushroom salad. "I'm a big salad lover [and this salad is] loaded with a lot of delicious veggies, cheese, fruit, and homemade dressing. The mushrooms are quite tasty, giving the earthy flavor into the salad," she says.

And it's the mushrooms that truly make this recipe stand out because it doesn't call for a single variety, but a mix of your favorite fungi. "The variety of mushrooms gives it different textures and flavors. It also gives a rich, earthy flavor that contrasts well with baby spinach, pomegranate seeds, butternut squash, and a zingy dressing," Case explains. The end result is a salad that works well as a side or an entree. "If you want to add protein, grilled chicken will hit the spot," Case suggests.