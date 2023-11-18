Salami And Fig Flatbread Recipe

This salami and fig flatbread is the perfect make-ahead appetizer if you want to impress guests this fall without a lot of fuss. With influences from Italy and Greece, it pairs savory salami with sweet figs and creamy goat cheese for a mix of flavors that is both surprising and essential to fall.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the combination of salty and sweet is truly delicious. It becomes even easier with ready-made pizza dough, although — of course — you can use homemade pizza dough and dazzle everyone with your kitchen skills. Prep this flatbread in advance so that you can simply throw it in the oven to bake, slice, and serve as soon as guests come through the door.

With its mingling of savory and sweet tastes, salami and fig flatbread is just right as a light snack for your next gathering or even as an appetizer for Thanksgiving dinner. Guests are guaranteed to enjoy this tasty offering of the Mediterranean, so get baking and sit back as the compliments roll in!