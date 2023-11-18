Salami And Fig Flatbread Recipe
This salami and fig flatbread is the perfect make-ahead appetizer if you want to impress guests this fall without a lot of fuss. With influences from Italy and Greece, it pairs savory salami with sweet figs and creamy goat cheese for a mix of flavors that is both surprising and essential to fall.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the combination of salty and sweet is truly delicious. It becomes even easier with ready-made pizza dough, although — of course — you can use homemade pizza dough and dazzle everyone with your kitchen skills. Prep this flatbread in advance so that you can simply throw it in the oven to bake, slice, and serve as soon as guests come through the door.
With its mingling of savory and sweet tastes, salami and fig flatbread is just right as a light snack for your next gathering or even as an appetizer for Thanksgiving dinner. Guests are guaranteed to enjoy this tasty offering of the Mediterranean, so get baking and sit back as the compliments roll in!
Gather the ingredients for salami and fig flatbread
The ingredients for this easy and elegant flatbread start with fresh pizza dough, which forms the crust that will bake up crisp. Thinly sliced salami lends its savory qualities to the dish. Fresh figs are thinly cut so that their sweetness melds with the other components. Red onion slices add a subtle sweetness to the topping alongside a balsamic reduction sauce that provides a concentrated burst of tart sugar to accentuate the other flavors. Goat cheese crumbles add creaminess and tang to balance the mixture. Arugula brings a peppery note to the finished slices. With just a few pantry-friendly ingredients pulled together, you'll be enjoying this tasty treat in no time.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Dress the onions
Toss onion with 1 teaspoon balsamic reduction.
Step 3: Bake balsamic onions
Roast for 5 minutes.
Step 4: Shape dough
Roll dough into 17x11-inch rectangle.
Step 5: Transfer to baking sheet
Arrange on a baking sheet.
Step 6: Spread salami
Top dough with salami.
Step 7: Top with figs
Add ⅓ of the figs.
Step 9: Add onions
Sprinkle with cooked balsamic onions.
Step 8: Add goat cheese
Top with goat cheese.
Step 10: Bake flatbread
Bake 20–30 minutes, until crust is brown.
Step 11: Add fresh toppings
Top flatbread with remaining figs, arugula, and remaining balsamic reduction. Serve immediately.
Can I use fresh dough instead of store-bought in this salami and fig flatbread recipe?
Yes, you can use your own homemade pizza dough instead of the store-bought dough called for in the recipe. We love traditional Neopolitan pizza dough, or if you're looking for something more unique, try this beer-based pizza dough. Homemade dough may vary in thickness and rise time when compared to packaged dough, so make sure you check the baking progress after 20 minutes and continue to check every few minutes until the crust is fully baked through. The fresh dough will still provide a crisp exterior and soft interior to balance the sweet and savory toppings. Just be prepared to adjust the baking slightly if needed based on your dough's characteristics. As long as it bakes up similarly crusty on the outside with a chewy inside, homemade pizza dough can even make this salami and fig flatbread recipe better!
What can I use instead of goat cheese to top this salami and fig flatbread?
If you don't have goat cheese on hand or simply prefer a different flavor, you can substitute mozzarella, ricotta, feta cheese, or parmesan in this recipe without issue. Each of these options will contribute richness and saltiness to complement the sweet figs and salty salami. Mozzarella will melt nicely and bind the toppings together. Ricotta provides a creamy texture similar to goat cheese and will have a much milder taste. Feta lends its characteristic tang to the dish, pairing nicely with the sweetness of the figs and the balsamic reduction. Shaved parmesan is another favorite of ours, taking the flatbread in a distinctly Italian direction that brings to mind nonna's cooking. Any of these cheeses would be a suitable substitute depending on your taste preferences or what you have available. Feel free to experiment with your favorite cheese variety.
Can I make this salami and fig flatbread ahead of time? Can you freeze it?
This recipe allows for making the flatbread ahead of time through refrigeration or freezing. To refrigerate, top the rolled dough per the instructions but then lightly cover and refrigerate for 2–3 hours before baking. Brief chilling permits flavors to develop further as the ingredients soften slightly. For freezing, wrap the topped flatbread tightly after step 8. Label with the contents and date before freezing for up to a month. When ready to eat, thaw overnight in the fridge to prevent moisture buildup. Whether refrigerating or freezing, proper handling ensures the toppings don't slide off. Refrigeration enhances flavors through resting, while freezing keeps unbaked flatbreads on hand for a month. If you're baking straight from the freezer, simply add 5 extra baking minutes to your baking time. Both options provide convenience for making this salami and fig flatbread recipe ahead and saving it for later enjoyment.
|Calories per Serving
|346
|Total Fat
|12.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|29.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|44.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.1 g
|Total Sugars
|13.7 g
|Sodium
|832.5 mg
|Protein
|14.4 g